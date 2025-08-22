2 men injured in south Minneapolis shooting, police say; no arrests

Two men are recovering after they were shot in south Minneapolis on Friday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to the shooting around 2:04 p.m. in the area of Lake Street East and Stevens Avenue South. They found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Traffic cameras in the area of a shooting Lake Street East and Stevens Avenue South on Aug. 22, 2025, show people running around the time of the incident. Minnesota Department of Transportation

Traffic cameras in the area of the shooting show several people running around the time of the incident.

Investigators are working to learn what led to the shooting, according to police.