Man injured in shooting outside Minneapolis funeral chapel, police say
Police in Minneapolis are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a funeral chapel early Friday afternoon.
According to police, officers responded to the incident outside Estes Funeral Chapel on the 2200 block of Plymouth Avenue North around 12:47 p.m. They found evidence of gunfire and multiple people gathered for a funeral.
Near the intersection of 10th Street and Third Avenue South in downtown Minneapolis, police said officers stopped a vehicle that reportedly left the scene. Law enforcement identified a man in his 40s with an apparent gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital.
Investigators say an altercation in the parking lot of the funeral chapel led to the man being shot, adding that he appears to have been a bystander. As of Friday afternoon, no arrests have been made.
Police are working to learn more about the sequence of events that led to the shooting.
The funeral chapel is in the Willard-Hay neighborhood and roughly a mile east of the Theodore Wirth Golf Course.