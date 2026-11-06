Man injured in shooting outside Minneapolis funeral chapel, police say

Police in Minneapolis are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a funeral chapel early Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the incident outside Estes Funeral Chapel on the 2200 block of Plymouth Avenue North around 12:47 p.m. They found evidence of gunfire and multiple people gathered for a funeral.

Near the intersection of 10th Street and Third Avenue South in downtown Minneapolis, police said officers stopped a vehicle that reportedly left the scene. Law enforcement identified a man in his 40s with an apparent gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital.

Investigators say an altercation in the parking lot of the funeral chapel led to the man being shot, adding that he appears to have been a bystander. As of Friday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Police cars are parked outside Estes Funeral Chapel in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after a shooting on Nov. 6, 2026. WCCO

Police are working to learn more about the sequence of events that led to the shooting.

The funeral chapel is in the Willard-Hay neighborhood and roughly a mile east of the Theodore Wirth Golf Course.