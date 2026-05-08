1 injured after shooting in Inver Grove Heights, police say; search for suspect underway

Police in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, are searching for a suspect after an individual was injured in a shooting following an altercation on Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of 76th Street around 2:45 a.m. for a report of shots fired and a person who had been hit by gunfire, according to the Inver Grove Heights Police Department. They found the 911 caller, who was struck by a bullet. They were taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, officials said.

Investigators said the suspect was trying to get into the vehicle of the caller. Both individuals shot at each other after a short verbal altercation, according to police.

The suspect, whose description has yet to be disclosed by law enforcement, left the scene on foot.

Police are asking area residents who have video of the shooting or the suspect to email the footage to them.

Anyone who sees the suspect is urged not to approach them and to call 911. According to police, they are considered armed and dangerous.