2 men injured in downtown St. Paul shooting; 3 in custody

Two men are injured and three people are in custody after a shooting in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, on Monday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired at the RiverCentre parking ramp, located on West Kellogg Boulevard, around 5:30 p.m. Once at the scene, they reported hearing "active gunfire" in multiple areas, police said.

Law enforcement established a presence at the parking ramp, outside Grand Casino Arena and outside the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, according to officials.

Several law enforcement vehicles are parked by police tape near Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, on May 4, 2026. WCCO

A WCCO photojournalist in downtown St. Paul after the incident saw several members of the Minnesota State Patrol and St. Paul Police Department.

Five members of the Minnesota State Patrol and an individual with the St. Paul Police Department stand outside the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul, Minnesota, after a shooting on May 4, 2026. WCCO

The two men, who were described by police as "young adult males," were found suffering from gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

Three individuals were taken into custody nearby a short time later, police said.

Investigators are working to learn what led to the shooting.