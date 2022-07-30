Watch CBS News
Sheriff: Teen flees officers at 140 mph, crashes into two cars

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The sheriff's department says a teenage suspect is in custody after they fled officers and crashed into two cars while going 140 mph in St. Paul.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Department says a deputy found a car with no license plates on Friday evening. The deputy followed the car but the suspect began to flee at 140 mph along Maryland Avenue.

Officers tried to apply stop sticks, but the suspect went over a hill on Barclay street and hit the back of another car. That collision launched the victim's car into a front yard. Then, the suspect crashed into another car, at which time it came to a stop.

No one was severely injured during the crashes.

The suspect, a 16-year-old, had a gun with them, the sheriff's office says.

