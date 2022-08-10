Watch CBS News
Sheriff: Driver shoots at bikers in Ham Lake before leading police on wrong-way chase

ANDOVER, Minn. – Two people suspected of shooting at motorcyclists, before leading police on a wrong-way chase, are now in custody.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Lexington Avenue and Constance Boulevard in Ham Lake just before 2 p.m. Wednesday after reports came in that someone in a BMW sedan had fired shots at three bikers.  

Deputies and officers from other agencies soon tracked down the BMW, which sped off, then drove against traffic on Highways 65 and 10. The chase came to an end when the BMW "struck an Anoka County Sheriff's Office squad and crashed into a tree" in Blaine near Jefferson Street and 91st Avenue.

A man and woman who were inside the BMW were both arrested. The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. No one else was hurt in the shooting and crash.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 5:23 PM

