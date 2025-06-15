Shelter-in-place order issued in an area of Eagan, Minnesota

Shelter in place order placed in Eagan, Minnesota

Shelter in place order placed in Eagan, Minnesota

Shelter in place order placed in Eagan, Minnesota

Authorities have issued a shelter-in-place emergency alert Sunday evening in the area of Lexington Parkway and Falcon Way in Eagan, Minnesota.

Officials are urging people to stay inside, lock doors, and stay away from doors and windows.

The alert sent to people in the area says the situation does not involve the ongoing manhunt for the suspect in Saturday's state lawmaker shootings.

WCCO

A WCCO photojournalist at the scene heard what sounded like flash bangs around 5:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com to learn more.