Minnesota agencies investigating "sheen" appearing on Mississippi River

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Department of Health say they are investigating "sheens" that are appearing along the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis.

Martha Amundsen sent a video to WCCO of the shimmering substance on Thursday afternoon. In her video, the material was flowing along the river near the Hennepin Avenue Bridge.

Martha Amundsen

State officials say they have hired a contractor to deploy a boom and "contain the sheen." They are also working with the city to identify a possible source.

"At this time, we have no reason to believe there is a risk to human health," the MPCA and MDH said in a joint statement, adding that sampled have been sent to a laboratory for testing.