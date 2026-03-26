Minnesota teacher charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old boy he met on dating app

A former teacher at Shattuck St. Mary's in Faribault, Minnesota, is charged with criminal sexual conduct after allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy he met on a dating app.

Beck Saine, 26, was arrested and fired from the private school after Faribault police were notified of the allegations in March.

The boy later identified Saine by looking through the school's website, court records show. He did not previously know the man's name, investigators said.

Faribault detectives confirmed Saine lives in an apartment on the school's campus.

Saine was arrested and declined to speak with law enforcement, according to the complaint. He told officers he was not surprised by the charge, given the nature of the search warrant, court records show.

Shattuck St. Mary's officials said in a statement that they were notified by Faribault police one week ago that a first-year faculty member had been charged with sexual assault of a minor.

The school said Saine has been terminated and is prohibited from entering campus. Police confirmed the alleged incident did not involve a Shattuck student, the school said.

The school said it is cooperating fully with the Faribault Police Department as the investigation continues. Saine is out on bond and is due in court in June.

Sexual Assault Resources

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