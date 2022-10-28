Shania Twain to perform at Xcel Energy Center, announces new album

ST. PAUL, Minn – The best-selling female artist in country music history is coming to town.

Shania Twain will perform at the Xcel on May 17, 2023 as part of her 49-date global tour for her recently-announced new album, "Queen of Me".

"Queen of Me" will be released in early February. This album will be Twain's sixth original full-length offering, and her first record since 2017.

The album artwork for Twain's recently-announced newest album, "Queen of Me". Louie Banks

Tickets to the Queen of Me Tour go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.