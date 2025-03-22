Shakopee boy's basketball makes tournament run with 7 seniors who played 9 years together

The Shakopee Sabers boy's basketball team narrowly fell to Wayzata in the basketball state semifinals 59-55, but what got this team deep in the postseason is something worth celebrating.

Seven of their eight seniors have been playing together on the same team since fourth grade, which makes for a connection on the court that is undeniable.

"We know where each other are at, what we're going to do, the next move, when we're going to shoot, when we're going to pass it," said Devin Pass, a senior captain on the Sabers.

"We have such good chemistry. We know where we're all going to be at all times. You can't match that," said Eli Schroeder, another senior captain.

This longevity together is what this program credits for getting them to the state tournament at the Target Center.

"I still can't process it. I'm at the state tournament with my brothers. This is a dream I've dreamed about since I was in 4th grade with them," said Pass, "I think right away, right off the jump we started clicking."

This brotherhood met in the Shakopee youth basketball program in fourth grade.

"I think of everybody doing everybody's job. If some person messes up, someone is right behind him to pick his job up," said Schroeder.

That first year together, a team dad took on coaching responsibilities and never left.

"I've been so fortunate to stay with these guys all the way through their senior year of high school," said Jason Cordes, the assistant coach for the Sabers.

Cordes has been with these seniors, including his own son Issac, for nine years.

"For me as a coach, the best part of getting to the state tournament, is one more week I get to spend with these guys," said Cordes.

Cordes commitment to them means a lot to these seniors,

"He's been like a second father. He's been a mentor to us on and off the court. He's just turned us into [the] great men that we are today," said Pass.

This kind of chemistry allows Sabers head coach Jake Dammann to lean on the leadership among his players.

"Trust for sure, but beyond that just confidence that we've built our program on togetherness, on selfless team-first basketball," said Dammann.

Six of these seniors intend to play college ball next year. And while they're all going to different schools, they're all staying in the upper Midwest, and have plans to support each other in the stands.

"This group is very special and our bond will come back together and have a family reunion," said Pass.

The Sabers will now play for third place against Maple Grove in the AAAA state tournament on Saturday.