Man charged in connection to string of sexual assaults on Cedar Lake Trail

An 18-year-old faces charges in connection to a string of sexual assaults on Cedar Lake Trail in St. Louis Park last year.

According to the criminal complaint, police officers were notified of three separate assaults on the trail on Nov. 12.

The first victim said she went on a run most days, and saw the 18-year-old nearly every day, sitting on a bench under a foot bridge. On Nov. 12, she said he ran up to her and grabbed the back side of her right leg, the complaint says. Documents go on to say he groped her, and escaped on an electric scooter after the woman yelled at him.

The second woman said the man came up to her and grabbed her hips, pulling her with enough force to stop her from running. The complaint says he assaulted her for roughly 10 seconds, and he ran away after she screamed.

According to documents, the third woman said she was running along the trail when the man came up behind her and grabbed her arms from behind. She pulled away, but he then made a fist and struck her in the head, the complaint says. The woman noted that he had ridden past her earlier on an electric scooter.

The three women did not consent to being touched, the complaint says.

On Monday, the first woman was running on Cedar Lake Trail when she saw the man riding an electric scooter. She called police, who then arrested him.

In a post-Miranda interview, the man admitted to touching the first woman, documents say. He is charged with two counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fifth-degree assault.

The man is in custody. Police say similar assaults were reported on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10 involving a man who matched the man's description.

