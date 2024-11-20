St. Louis Park police seek suspect accused of grabbing women on trail

St. Louis Park police search for man accused of assaulting women along trail

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Police in St. Louis Park need help finding a man accused of grabbing a woman on a popular trail.

The reports began in early October about assaults along the North Cedar Lake Regional Trail.

Police say at least five women have contacted investigators about a young man on an electric scooter who grabbed or tried to grab them. The most recent case was just last week.

The incidents took place from the Dakota Park area in St. Louis Park to the Cedar Lake area in Minneapolis, police said.

Contact St. Louis Park police at 952-924-2165 if you have any information.

