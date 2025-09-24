Senior living facilities are seeing long waitlists. Here's how your family can prepare.

As Minnesota's populations ages, senior living communities are seeing long waitlists. Experts say the time to plan is now, not later.

At 76, Virginia Olson lives an active life. She has been in independent living for nearly a decade.

"It was ten years ago when my husband passed away and I feel healthier and more alert now than I did then," she said.

Now there is an urgent need for aging adults to plan for the future as the senior living market can't keep up with demand as boomers age.

By 2030, one in four Minnesotans will be 65 or older.

Ashlee Mueller is the director of Friendship Village of Bloomington.

"When folks come in and they say, Oh, I'm two to five years out from making an actual move. Based on availability and the waitlist we're seeing right now all over the state, it's more like five to ten," said Mueller.

Waiting too long can come at a cost.

"Ultimately by not having a proactive plan, like a community that has a life plan contract, you're choosing crisis for your family and for yourself," she said.

Tim Gallagher moved into independent living early and hasn't looked back.

"Nothing has changed at all in my routine or what I do," he said. "Now I don't have to worry about health care in the future because I'm set here."

But to get there, Mueller says difficult conversations about downsizing, finances, and healthcare are required.

She recommends asking if facilities have on-site skilled nursing.

"Because a community that has on-site skilled nursing is going to be able to support you and or your spouse together longer," she said. "It's figuring out what that path looks like before you don't have any options at all."

Lifecare communities offer independent living with guaranteed access to higher levels of care like assisted living, memory care, or skilled nursing, should the need arise.