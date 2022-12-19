Sen. Klobuchar hopes new law protects seniors from fraud during holiday season

Gift drive in north metro puts seniors in the spotlight

ST. PAUL, Minn. – United States Sen. Amy Klobuchar highlighted efforts Sunday to protect seniors from fraud as the holidays approach.

Earlier this year, Klobuchar's bipartisan Seniors Fraud Prevention Act, which cracks down on fraud schemes targeting seniors, was signed into law.

The act will direct the Federal Trade Commission to create a new office dedicated to educating seniors about fraud schemes, while improving the agency's monitoring and response to fraud complaints.

Klobuchar says this will help bring comfort to millions of people.

"This law will make a huge difference for our seniors and bring some peace of mind to the millions of sons and daughters who worry everyday about their grandparents and parents," Klobuchar said.

Last year alone, 460,000 Americans reported fraud to the FTC.