I-494 in southeast metro reopens after semi spills load

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — A stretch of highway in the southeast metro has reopened after crews cleared debris spilled by a semi truck.

Interstate 494 westbound at Interstate 35E was affected by the spill at around 7:30 a.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Traffic was directed onto both sides of I-35E. The area is also a construction zone, exacerbating the delays.

Though transportation officials initially advised that closure would last into the late morning, the road reopened shortly after 8:45 a.m.