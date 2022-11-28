Watch CBS News
See 200 gingerbread houses on display in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – If you want to walk through a "Gingerbread" Wonderland, head on over to the Norway House in Minneapolis.

They have more than 200 gingerbread houses set up for the holiday season, all made by people in the community.

The event, which has been going on for eight years, is inspired by a tradition in Norway.

"It's really wonderful, especially when you see little kids with their parents or their grandparents coming in, and just kind of cross-generational sharing in the holiday spirit," said exhibit director Max Stevenson. "Grandparents especially love seeing structures that they recognize throughout the years."

The Norway House is closed on Mondays, but will reopen on Tuesday from noon until 4 p.m.

It's located off East Franklin Avenue between Elliot and 10th avenues.

Click here for more information.

First published on November 27, 2022 / 7:33 PM

