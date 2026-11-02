Minnesota secretary of state on federal election monitors: "They cannot disrupt any election activities"

A record number of Minnesotans have turned out to vote early.

Secretary of State Steve Simon says nearly 900,000 people have already voted. And with thousands more expected to turn out to the polls on Tuesday, questions about election security are at the forefront.

"It's very encouraging to hear all of the early voting that people are doing," said Sara Parker, who voted early.

Despite a cold, steady rain, early voters turned out in droves on Monday. In St. Paul, Minnesota, some stood in line for as long as 45 minutes to cast their ballot.

"It really shows how everybody recognizes the importance of this particular election, and that's why they are showing up. And I think they will continue to show up through 8 p.m. tomorrow night," said Jackie Reis, an early voter.

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice will be sending 1,000 election monitors to all 50 states, including Minnesota, to report any voting violations.

"These are lawyers. They are not armed officers. They will be in plain clothes. They cannot disrupt any election activities," said Simon.

He added that both Hennepin and Ramsey counties have denied the monitors access to polling places, meaning they'll have to stay 100 feet from the polls. They are allowed to talk with voters, but only after they've voted. Simon adds that election monitors aren't unusual and other administrations have used them.

"I want to give credit where it's due. They did do this during the primary and they abided by all applicable laws and rules. And we expect and hope that they will again," said Simon.

The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State said they are also working with federal intelligence agencies and the FBI on all matters related to election cybersecurity in the state.

"With our supporting cast in place, we feel strongly that our county partners are as prepared and ready as they can be for whatever may come tomorrow," said Bill Ekblad, elections security navigator.

Simon told reporters that the Department of Justice will likely send five or six election monitor teams to Hennepin County and four or five teams to Ramsey County.