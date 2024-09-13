Second person arrested in St. Anne's Place assault and vandalism

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police announced Friday night they have made another arrest in the assault at St. Anne's Place on September 5.

Police took a 35-year-old man into custody around 7 p.m. during a traffic stop near the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North.

"Our investigators continued to follow the evidence and another arrest has occurred," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. "I am thankful for the investigators who labored to identify this suspect and for broadcasting the information department wide. Through a coordinated effort, officers were able to locate and arrest this individual without incident. This case remains open and active, and so, further arrests may still occur."

A 33-year-old woman is facing charges after the attack. Surveillance video shows her hitting the front door of the building with a baseball bat and shattering glass on a different door.

At one point a verbal argument broke out and a person was assaulted. Afterwards, all residents at the shelter were moved to another building.

