Sears building in St. Paul sells for $7 million

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The old Sears building near downtown St. Paul has been sold.

According to an electronic certificate of real estate value, the department store building sold for $7 million. The buyer is listed as Pacifica St Paul LLC.

The intended use is listed as retail.

Sears opened the location just blocks from the State Capitol in 1963. It closed in 2019 as the company was struggling with massive debt taken on from a 2008 leveraged buyout - plus changing shopping habits.

NOTE: Featured video is from 2019.