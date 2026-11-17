A dog's sense of smell is up to 10,000 times stronger than a humans'. That's why canines are so critical in search and rescue missions.

Justin Gehrman, 17, and his Belgian malinois, Stormy, spend a lot of time together. Gehrman, who is from Long Lake, Minnesota, has always loved his pups.

"Possum was a special one. He was deaf and blind and loving and back in 2020 he went missing, it was just very sad because I loved that dog and so I was heartbroken," Gehrman said.

A search and rescue team from Nebraska who looks for animals came to help. They looked long and hard, they didn't find Possum — but after more than two weeks — Possum found home.

"I was so happy that he was back," Gehrman said. "They didn't think that they would find him and yet they still went out anyways and spent hours looking for him. I just found their dedication and like ambition to help the community just really inspiring."

So he started to train himself. On a recent mission to find a 70-year-old man, the local team of MINNSARDA had a 6 mile walk which exhausted the amped up dogs.

"And so the team borrowed a UTV of a local farmer to help drive the dogs out into the field where they could start finding the person. So it was just very helpful to conserve their energy and carry supplies," said Gehrman.

He decided they needed a UTV of their own. So he started searching for money.

"I've already raised almost $18,000," he said.

The goal is to buy the UTV is $35,000 UTV.

"It's about the people that we're serving and I think if we get out there quicker and more efficient and help save lives it just makes it all that more important," he said.

Gehrman is hoping to raise $17,000 more on Give to the Max Day on Thursday.