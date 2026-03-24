Human remains exposed as cemetery erodes along Lake Superior in Duluth

Officials in northern Minnesota say an eroding cemetery along Lake Superior is leaving human remains exposed near a major tourist destination.

St. Louis County is seeking about $2.5 million in state funds to fix the erosion problems at Scandia Cemetery in Duluth, Minnesota.

The county said it first learned of the issue in August 2024. While the county "has no legal obligation or responsibility over private cemeteries," the exposure of human remains "presents an ethical and environmental dilemma that requires action and a permanent solution."

The county is proposing a permanent concrete retaining wall to solve the problem. The proposal requires funds from the state's Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund because the cemetery's operators cannot afford to solve the issue on their own.

If the plan is rejected, the county says "Scandia Cemetery will indefinitely require routine monitoring, collection and housing of human remains, identification research, and notification to family lineage."

The cemetery is next to Glensheen Mansion, a historic estate that draws "thousands of visitors annually," according to the county.

If approved, the project would be completed by the end of 2028, according to the proposal.