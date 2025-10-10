Savannah Bananas making their first-ever stop in Minneapolis next year

Three Banana Ball games will be held in Minneapolis next year, according to the Minnesota Twins, who say all of the games will feature the Savannah Bananas and the Loco Beach Coconuts.

According to team officials, the games will be held the weekend of Aug. 7-9 at Target Field. The series is one of 11 stops at Major League Baseball stadiums for the 2026 Banana Ball World Tour.

Although Banana Ball has some of the fundamentals of regular baseball, it has two-hour time limits for games, doesn't allow mound visits, and walks and bunts don't exist. In addition, if a fan catches a foul ball, the player is out.

On top of all that, there are also choreographed routines for batter walk-ups

Other stadiums in the Midwest hosting games include American Family Field in Milwaukee and Wrigley Field in Chicago.

A total of 71 cities will host games, including Fargo, North Dakota; Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Iowa City, Iowa.

Tickets will be distributed through a lottery system. Fans can sign up on the Ticket Lottery List now through the end of October.

However, the Twins say 2026 MyTwins Members will have access to a limited, priority pre-sale for all three games at a later time, but should also enter the ticket lottery. The team adds that Target Field Annual Suite Holders and Champions Club Members will be given details on how to reserve a spot by the Twins.