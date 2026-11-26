One person was killed and two others were injured in a four-vehicle crash in a southern Twin Cities suburb Wednesday afternoon, according to state officials.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred on northbound Highway 169 near County Road 21 in Savage, Minnesota, a few minutes before 2 p.m.

A BMW sedan entering the highway collided with three other vehicles: a Toyota RAV4, a Toyota Scion and a flatbed truck, the patrol said.

A passenger in the Scion, 64-year-old Bopha Ngoun of Bloomington, Minnesota, was killed in the crash. That vehicle's driver, a 64-year-old man, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with injuries that were not life-threatening. The same was the case for the 20-year-old man driving the BMW.

The drivers of the RAV4 and the truck were uninjured, as was a passenger in the BMW.