Sauk Rapids man killed in 4-vehicle crash on I-94 in Albertville, state patrol says
ALBERTVILLE, Minn. — A Sauk Rapids man is dead and a Minnetonka woman is hurt after a four-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Albertville.
It happened just after 3 p.m. on Interstate 94, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Three SUVs were slowly moving in the left lane of the interstate's westbound side when a Kia Optima, driven by 43-year-old Benjamin Wittrock, collided with them.
MORE: MnDOT's new emergency alert system: What you need to know
Wittrock was killed on impact. The state patrol says he wasn't wearing his seat belt.
One of the other drivers, a 73-year-old woman, was injured but is expected to survive.
None of the other five passengers involved were hurt.
The state patrol is investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.