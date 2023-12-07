Watch CBS News
Sauk Rapids man killed in 4-vehicle crash on I-94 in Albertville, state patrol says

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

ALBERTVILLE, Minn. — A Sauk Rapids man is dead and a Minnetonka woman is hurt after a four-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Albertville.

It happened just after 3 p.m. on Interstate 94, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Three SUVs were slowly moving in the left lane of the interstate's westbound side when a Kia Optima, driven by 43-year-old Benjamin Wittrock, collided with them.

Wittrock was killed on impact. The state patrol says he wasn't wearing his seat belt.

One of the other drivers, a 73-year-old woman, was injured but is expected to survive.

None of the other five passengers involved were hurt.

The state patrol is investigating.

