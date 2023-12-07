Santa's Senior Helpers making sure everyone's holiday is bright and tasks accomplished

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — The holidays are here and they can pose some challenges for people, especially our older neighbors. Santa's Senior Helpers is an agency making life easier and less lonely for seniors.

92 YEARS STRONG - With the help of Senior Helpers, Dick and Maryanne Newman can continue their holiday traditions, like... Posted by WCCO & CBS News Minnesota on Thursday, December 7, 2023

Kaitlin McDaniel, the owner, visited Maryanne and Dick Newman at their home in Plymouth Thursday. The Newmans are in their 90s and welcome the help.

"We don't drive," Maryanne said. "We have walkers. We've slowed down at our age."

McDaniel helped with two holiday tasks: addressing the Christmas cards that Maryanne sends to every person in their living facility, and baking a fruitcake, which is really more of Dick's holiday tradition.

"I used to buy a tin, had a three-pound loaf in it, and that would last until the 4th of July," he said.

Senior Helpers visit the Newmans three days a week to do various household chores.

The agency has 25 caregivers for their clients around the metro area.

"Our goal is to increase the quality of life of people as they age or deal with any sort of chronic medical conditions," McDaniel said. "When it comes to the holidays, quality of life means being able to carry on traditions that they've been doing for years and years."

Maryanne says the service creates a happy medium between an independent facility like theirs and assisted living.

Senior Helpers cost $40 an hour. For seniors who are veterans, the VA may be able to assist with some of the cost.