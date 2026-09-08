Two women sentenced to life in prison for torture, death of Minnesota native Sam Nordquist

Two people were sentenced to life in prison in connection with the murder of a transgender man from Minnesota who authorities say was tortured for more than a month before being killed in upstate New York.

Jennifer Quijano and Precious Arzuaga were both sentenced on charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated sexual abuse, concealment of a human corpse and endangering the welfare of a child. The two will also be required to register as sex offenders.

At least two other people have pleaded guilty in connection with Nordquist's death. According to court records, Emily Motyka pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count each of second-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping. Kyle Sage pleaded guilty to murder and kidnapping charges last month. Kimberly Sochia, Thomas Eaves and Patrick Goodwin are also charged in the investigation.

Twenty-four-year-old Sam Nordquist's body was found discarded in a field on Feb. 13, 2025. Authorities say Nordquist died following repeated acts of violence and torture for more than a month by multiple people. Nordquist had traveled to the Finger Lakes, New York, area in September 2024. He was reported missing on Feb. 9.

According to the indictment, defendants allegedly kept Nordquist confined, forced him to stand or kneel facing the wall, physically assaulted him and poured bleach on him, amongst many other forms of extreme torture. Nordquist, a Black man, was transgender, but authorities have said they have no evidence of a hate crime.