While many Minnesotans spent Thanksgiving morning preparing to gather with family and friends, volunteers at one Minneapolis shelter were already serving breakfast to people in need.

At the Salvation Army's Harbor Light Center, volunteers with 2.4 Ministries served a Thanksgiving morning breakfast, offering residents a warm meal and a place to gather on the holiday.

Harbor Light Center provides overnight shelter and transitional housing for up to 300 people each night.

For some residents, the holiday can be especially difficult without family or a place to celebrate.

"Many of them have lost that family, lost jobs," said Lt. Colonel David Harvey, Salvation Army divisional commander. "This is that step of hope. They have to know they can make it, and they're not alone in this world."

The breakfast is part of a daily effort by 2.4 Ministries, a volunteer group connected to Grace Fellowship Church in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Richard Bahr, who helps lead the ministry, said the group has been serving breakfast near Harbor Light for 19 years. What started with one person serving meals out of the back of a van has grown into a team of 53 volunteers divided into seven rotating teams.

The volunteers make sure breakfast is served every day, including holidays and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We care about people and we want to express our care to people and serve the food as a gateway to really fellowship," Bahr said.

The group also brought extra supplies for Thanksgiving, including winter coats, socks, underwear, T-shirts, gloves and hygiene kits assembled by members of the church.

Salvation Army leaders say the additional support helps residents feel cared for beyond simply providing food and shelter.

The Thanksgiving celebrations at Harbor Light Center continued into the afternoon.

Blue Door Pubs donated 800 fully prepared traditional Thanksgiving meals to five Salvation Army housing facilities across the Twin Cities. The donation includes meals for residents and overnight guests at Harbor Light Center and four other facilities.

Blue Door Pubs has partnered with the Salvation Army to provide Thanksgiving meals for 13 years, with the exception of 2020.

The Salvation Army says community volunteers and donations are essential to keeping its services running throughout the year.

People interested in volunteering can find opportunities through the Salvation Army's website. Those interested in helping 2.4 Ministries can find volunteer information through Grace Fellowship Church.