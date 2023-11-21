Salad for Thanksgiving? Oh, you betcha!

Salad for Thanksgiving? Oh, you betcha!

Salad for Thanksgiving? Oh, you betcha!

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — All week, we're giving you some "food for thought" for your Thanksgiving meal. We've got cooking tips and hacks, what you can do to get the kids involved, and new ideas for leftovers.

Our Thanksgiving meal series continued Tuesday with a fast, flavorful fall side that will brighten up any table.

RELATED: Biden spends 81st birthday pardoning Liberty and Bell, 2 Thanksgiving turkeys from Willmar, Minnesota

Mary Matthews of Way Cool Cooking School in Eden Prairie showed our Derek James how to make a cranberry and orange salad.

WCCO

The full salad directions and more last-minute side ideas from Matthews can be found at WayCoolCookingSchool.com.

Wednesday on The 4, Matthews will show decorating and cooking tasks that kids can help with — at every age.