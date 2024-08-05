Take Saint Paul Hotel's culinary tour of Italy's Campania region

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Hotel is a local institution in its own right. But this weekend, it's turning up the fancy factor for an exclusive and memorable course dinner.

Executive Chef Thomas Sandborgh is proud of what they send out on glossy plates at the hotel.

"It's a big part of our DNA at the hotel," Sandborgh said. "Come for the rooms, stay for the food kind of thing."

Sandborgh and company excel at making memorable experiences for people.

"It's what the hospitality industry is all about," he said.

But he isn't just a chef. He is also our tour guide through the world of Italian cuisine.

The Art of Taste Dinner will feature a six-course meal and wine pairing, with dishes that will transport guests to the shores of Italy. The meal is inspired by the Campania region, home to Naples, the birthplace of pizza, and the stunning Amalfi Coast.

WCCO

"Mount Vesuvius in the background, so it has luscious, fertile lands," he said. "You have the San Marzan tomato, they have pastures with fresh mozzarella, they have the Amalfi Coast where the lemons grow."

We got to preview three of the courses on this weekend's menu, including spaghetti with langostino. The dish breaks a few rules, including the sprinkle of cheese in the sauce.

"This is a no-no in Italy," he said.

The langostino is soft-poached in oil and lemon, with the completed dish's aesthetic reminiscent of the colors of Italy's flag. The seafood aroma is perfectly subtle by design.

"When you go the ocean it's crisp, it's light, it's salty. It should not have that fish flavor," he said.

Next, the chef worked on an octopus dish topped with olive caviar and tomato gel.

But nothing could prepare us for dessert: limoncello spaghetti. The sauce consists of cream with a bit of vanilla bean, sugar and salt. It's topped with a dried house-made olive oil bread before the chef adds reserved lemon that he's been working on for several weeks. it's garnished with microgreens, and love.

"Italians have balance down amazingly well. Sweet, spicy, salt, herb, savory," he said.

And if all of that wasn't enough, the hotel has partnered with a winery from Campania called Terlato, with representatives flying in just for the event to pick the perfect pour from their cellar.

"There's a rarity to the selection they picked for us, which is awesome and exciting," he said. "This is going to be a great one if you're a wine lover."

We were promised a culinary journey, and it was just what we got: a taste of Italy in the halls of a St. Paul staple.

The dinner is Friday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m., and it's expected to last three hours. You must be 21 or older to dine. The cost is $175 per person. Tickets are available on the Saint Paul Hotel's website.