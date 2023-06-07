S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem accuses Target of "fundamentally tearing down this country"

MINNEAPOLIS -- South Dakota's governor is calling for people to stop shopping at Target, calling the company "dangerous" and accusing it of "fundamentally tearing down this country."

On Fox News Wednesday, Gov. Kristi Noem pushed back at the Minneapolis-based retailer for giving millions of dollars to an Indigenous rights group, known as NDN Collective. The group has previously called for the closure of Mount Rushmore saying it sits on stolen Lakota land.

Noem says boycotting Target is about protecting freedom.

"While the rest of the country is worried about, you know, having fun and going out and shopping and enjoying a store, that store is fundamentally tearing down this country. And we have to have real conversations about how serious we are about protecting our freedom," Noem said.

Noem accused NDN Collective of being "anti-American, anti-military, anti-cop, anti-veteran ... anti-Israel."

WCCO has reached out to Target for comment, but are still waiting to hear back.

Target has been at the center of a number of recent campaigns from various right-wing entities, most recently drawing ire over a number of items the retailer had for sale during Pride Month. When Target then removed some of those items, they faced a counter-backlash from those supporting LGBTQ+ rights.