St. Paul restaurant owner grateful for community support following break-in

A longtime family-run Thai restaurant in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, is picking up the pieces after an individual broke a window and tried to enter early Monday morning, but the owner says the incident won't drive them from the area.

"That night, I just had a bad feeling," said Nia Rasavong, owner of Ruam Mit Thai.

After losing a friend who helped design the restaurant over Labor Day weekend, Rasavong couldn't shake the feeling that something was wrong. It was supposed to be her day off, but early Monday morning she received a call from the Saint Paul Police Department regarding a possible burglary at the restaurant.

"I really didn't know what to expect when I was driving here," said Rasavong.

Surveillance footage captured inside and outside the restaurant shows the individual, later identified by police as a man, grabbing a large pot and throwing it through one of its front windows. The man began to climb into the restaurant when a bystander intervened, causing the man to leave.

"Luckily, someone outside saw it. Otherwise, who knows what it could have led to," said Rasavong. "I'm just glad no one was hurt and no one was here."

She added that the repairs could cost thousands of dollars and that something like Monday's incident can really hurt a family operation.

"It hurts. We have three tables over there we can't use. We're looking at three to four weeks out to get a repair," said Rasavong. "It's unfortunate, but things like this will happen."

She is using this moment to reflect on the customers that decided to show support after the break-in.

"The love and support we have been getting, I'm just incredibly grateful," said Rasavong. "It makes me feel good; it makes me want to continue what I'm doing. We love St. Paul and our community."

Police say the man, 33, is charged with one count each of third-degree burglary and property damage in connection with the break-in.

Ruam Mit is located at 367 Wabasha St. N.