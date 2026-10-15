Minnesota man dies after routine dental cleaning in Hopkins, police investigating

A Minnesota family wants to know why their loved one died while undergoing a routine dental cleaning.

Edan Cherrill was 25 years old and loved adventures with his family.

"They loved him tremendously, " said Attorney Rashanda Bruce. "They spent a lot of time together and they loved music and swimming and going on road trips with his family."

Cherill's mother took him to Gendler Dental Center in Hopkins, Minnesota, on Sept. 23.

"Edan was autistic and so due to sensory issues they needed the sedation for him, but it was a procedure he had done a routine cleaning multiple time before," said Bruce.

But this time, Bruce says things were different.

"During that cleaning he went into cardiac arrest and later died," said Bruce.

Cherill was taken to the hospital where he was placed on life support. He died days later.

"We understand that there is an investigation at this time that the family hopes will give them the answers that they are seeking," said Bruce.

According to police records, another patient, two weeks earlier, was taken to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest during a similar procedure.

Police would only confirm that there is an active investigation into Gendler Dental Center.

"Edan was someone who was loved tremendously. He was one who was full of life that he enjoyed spending time with his family and making memories and they hope that his organs will help save the lives of others," said Bruce.

Cherill loved superheroes and his family says he is now a true superhero. His organ donations saved four lives and skin and tissue donations helped more than 75 people.

In their grief, his family celebrates the gift of life he gave to others.

WCCO reached out to Gendler Dental Center, but they said they do not have a comment at this time.