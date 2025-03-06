Police arrest man for Rosemount, St. Paul robberies

Charges: Children forced to torture Sam Nordquist, and more headlines

South Twin Cities metro police arrested a man they say is responsible for multiple armed robberies across the metro early Thursday morning.

The Rosemount Police Department says officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the Shannon Glenn Townhomes at approximately 6:38 a.m.

The victim told police a man had approached him from behind and held a firearm to his face as he forced him to transfer money through a mobile payment app. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police established a perimeter and deployed a K-9 for tracking but could not locate the suspect.

Rosemount police say detectives were able to identify the suspect as a 24-year-old man who had an active warrant for first-degree aggravated robbery out of Ramsey County. Additionally, he is on federal probation for conspiracy to commit a violent crime and on probation in Hennepin County for first-degree robbery, investigators say.

The St. Paul Police Department says the man is also a suspect in a robbery that happened on Feb. 11.

The South Metro SWAT team executed a search warrant on behalf of the St. Paul Police Department shortly before 9:30 a.m. at a residence just blocks away from where the armed robbery had occurred hours prior.

Police arrested the suspect and say a subsequent search of his residence found evidence they believe connects him to the Rosemount robbery.

The robberies remain under investigation.