Watch CBS News
Crime

Police arrest man for Rosemount, St. Paul robberies

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Charges: Children forced to torture Sam Nordquist, and more headlines
Charges: Children forced to torture Sam Nordquist, and more headlines 04:49

South Twin Cities metro police arrested a man they say is responsible for multiple armed robberies across the metro early Thursday morning.

The Rosemount Police Department says officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the Shannon Glenn Townhomes at approximately 6:38 a.m.

The victim told police a man had approached him from behind and held a firearm to his face as he forced him to transfer money through a mobile payment app. The suspect fled the scene on foot. 

Police established a perimeter and deployed a K-9 for tracking but could not locate the suspect.

Rosemount police say detectives were able to identify the suspect as a 24-year-old man who had an active warrant for first-degree aggravated robbery out of Ramsey County. Additionally, he is on federal probation for conspiracy to commit a violent crime and on probation in Hennepin County for first-degree robbery, investigators say.

The St. Paul Police Department says the man is also a suspect in a robbery that happened on Feb. 11.

The South Metro SWAT team executed a search warrant on behalf of the St. Paul Police Department shortly before 9:30 a.m. at a residence just blocks away from where the armed robbery had occurred hours prior.

Police arrested the suspect and say a subsequent search of his residence found evidence they believe connects him to the Rosemount robbery.

The robberies remain under investigation.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.