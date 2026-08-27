Rosemount marching band performs the first day of the fair, an opening act for the Tournament of Roses in January

The Rosemount Marching Band was the first to perform on the first day of the State Fair.

For them, it's just one step toward an even bigger stage.

"It's such a fun and great opportunity we have to perform for everyone, to enjoy the day," said a member of the marching band.

To be the marching band selected to kick off the State Fair parade is something Rosemount students don't take for granted.

"It's a huge honor. It's really nice to put ourselves in front of such a huge audience and show everyone how hard we've been working this summer," said band member Elias Schroeder.

From July to January, they practice 4 days a week. Preparing not just for Rosemount High, but for the Tournament of Roses.

"This year out of 25,000 high schools across the United States, we only selected eight to march in this year's parade," said Terry Madigan, the president of the Tournament of Roses.

He flew in from California to see Rosemount perform at the State Fair.

This January will mark the third time in 13 years that the school will make a trip to Pasadena. Madigan says there's a reason why this band hits all the right notes.

"Is it a band or a family? And it's clear that Rosemount is a family and that's really what was important to us," said Madigan.

"And that's what I think sets this band apart is that we have a care for each other. We work hard together but we also watch out for each other," said Solanite Ketema, a member of the Rosemount marching band.

Nearly 200 Rosemount students will make the trip to California, a once in a lifetime chance they won't soon forget.

"We are just so lucky to have this opportunity. And as we go on we are going to make sure we don't take anything for granted," said Grady Davis, another member of the marching band. "Just take every opportunity and have the best time of our lives