Rosemount's girls flag football state champs to sound the Gjallarhorn at Vikings preseason game

Flag football is exploding in popularity among girls in Minnesota. In 2025, when girls flag football started in high schools, there were 51 schools. In 2026, there are 104 teams.

The Rosemount High School girls flag football team has a new state title and a new responsibility. These young ladies are breaking barriers and jumping hurdles.

"Playing a sport that is like up and coming, definitely, where you can kind of pave the way for other girls is definitely like, it means a lot to me to be able to be that kind of example for other girls who want to play flag football but haven't had the opportunity in the past," said team member Ella Olson.

The Rosemount Irish girls flag football team. WCCO

But the past is the past, and the Minnesota Vikings rolled out purple the carpet for a girls flag football camp.

"We had girls out there who were like juniors and seniors in high school, and then we had some girls in like elementary school, so it just surprised me how much flag football is getting out to girls from all around and all ages," Olson said.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell praised the champions.

"I have two daughters, they'll be here today at training camp. If you guys see them around, maybe show them a few pointers," O'Connell said. "You guys are setting the bar high, setting the standard for many girls who want to grow up and play football just like you did."

A young flag football player practicing at the Vikings' TCO Stadium in Eagan, Minnesota. WCCO

Vikings owner Mark Wilf also gave the team a very special task — more proof that these girls have clearly entered the zone.

"We, on behalf of the Vikings organization, want to ask you to blow our Gjallarhorn at our first preseason game against the Ravens," Wilf said.

That preseason game is on Saturday, Aug. 22. Flag football seasons start in most places in April.