Rookie Sarah Wozniewicz's first goal comes in OT, lifts Charge to 3-2 victory over Frost

Rookie Sarah Wozniewicz scored her first goal with 65 seconds left in overtime to rally the Ottawa Charge to a 3-2 victory over the two-time defending-champion Minnesota Frost on Sunday at Allstate Arena in a continuation of the PWHL's Takeover Tour.

Wozniewicz secured an assist from Peyton Hemp to score the winner for the Charge (1-1-0-5) at 3:55 in the 5-minute OT.

Ottawa took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period on a power-play goal by Ronja Savolainen — with assists from Kateřina Mrázová and Jocelyne Larocque.

The Frost (3-0-1-2) pulled even midway through the second on Britta Curl-Salemme's second goal. Kelly Pannek earned her fourth assist, and Mae Batherson picked up her second.

Brianne Jenner found the net for the third time this season, beating goalie Nicole Hensley with 4 seconds left to put the Charge up 2-1 heading into the final period. First-round pick Rory Guilday recorded her fourth assist on the power-play goal, and Rebecca Leslie notched her third.

Batherson, a defender, scored her first career goal and knotted the game at 2-all four minutes into the final period on a power play — with another assist from Pannek and one from Kendall Cooper — her third.

Gwyneth Philips finished with 21 saves in goal for Ottawa — one in OT. Three of Hensley's 19 saves came in the extra period.

Ottawa: At Toronto on Tuesday.

Minnesota: Versus Vancouver on Saturday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.