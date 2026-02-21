Rondale Moore, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, dies at age 25

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore has died at the age of 25, authorities reported Saturday.

Moore was found dead in the garage of a home in New Albany, Indiana, the New Albany Police Department said. The cause of death was believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police disclosed. An investigation was underway, and no further details were provided.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rondale Moore," the Vikings said in a statement. "While we are working to understand the facts, we have spoken with Rondale's family to offer our condolences and the full support of the Minnesota Vikings."

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said in his own statement that he was "devastated" by Moore's death, describing him as a "humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots."

Moore, a New Albany native, was a college standout at Purdue before being selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Rondale Moore of the Arizona Cardinals runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

He spent three seasons with the Cardinals before being traded to the Atlanta Falcons ahead of the 2024 season, but suffered a knee injury in training camp and did not play for them.

He signed with the Vikings in March 2025, but again missed all of last season after suffering another knee injury in the team's first preseason game.

Retired Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt said on X, "Can't even begin to fathom or process this. There's just now way. Way too soon. Way too special. So much left to give. Rest in Peace Rondale."

Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm, who coached Moore at Purdue, said in a statement Saturday that Moore was a "complete joy to coach."

"The ultimate competitor that wouldn't back down from any challenge. Rondale had a work ethic unmatched by anyone. A great teammate that would come through in any situation," Brohm said. "We all loved Rondale, we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with. We offer all our thoughts and prayers to Rondale and his family, we love him very much."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a social media post that he was "praying for Rondale's family and the entire Vikings community."

"Bro what in the world," Vikings outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard said on social media. "Cmon Rondale you was gon comeback n prove em wrong .. RIP."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.