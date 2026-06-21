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Oregon girl, 5, killed in rollover crash on I-494 in Sunfish Lake

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
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Riley Moser

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Authorities say a 5-year-old girl from Oregon died in a rollover crash on a Twin Cities highway Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports the single-vehicle crash happened on westbound Interstate 494 near the intersection of Pieper Road in the city of Sunfish Lake just after 10 a.m.

A 20-year-old man from Salem, Oregon, had been driving a Chevrolet Express Van on the interstate when the van left the roadway, rolling multiple times.

A 5-year-old girl, identified as Camila Flores, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A 13-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman were also in the vehicle, but the extent of their injuries is unclear. The driver suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

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