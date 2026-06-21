Oregon girl, 5, killed in rollover crash on I-494 in Sunfish Lake

Authorities say a 5-year-old girl from Oregon died in a rollover crash on a Twin Cities highway Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports the single-vehicle crash happened on westbound Interstate 494 near the intersection of Pieper Road in the city of Sunfish Lake just after 10 a.m.

A 20-year-old man from Salem, Oregon, had been driving a Chevrolet Express Van on the interstate when the van left the roadway, rolling multiple times.

A 5-year-old girl, identified as Camila Flores, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A 13-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman were also in the vehicle, but the extent of their injuries is unclear. The driver suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.