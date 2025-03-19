Watch CBS News
Rochester police search for missing woman Sara Hicks, not seen since February

Police in Rochester, Minnesota are asking for the public's help in finding a 44-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since February.

Sara Elizabeth Hicks was last seen on Feb. 18, driving home in a borrowed car from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, authorities say. 

Officials believe she made it home, as the car she was driving is at her residence in Rochester. Now, Hicks and her car are both missing from her home, officials say.

Hicks' car is a gray 2011 Ford Fusion with Minnesota license plate RJT158.

Anyone with information on Hicks' whereabouts is asked to call Rochester police at 507-328-6800.

