Robert Thomas West convicted of dismembering shooting victim, dumping remains in Lake Superior

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Cook County jury has convicted Robert Thomas West in connection to the murder of Ricky Balsimo in St. Paul two years ago.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Attorney General's Office announced the conviction of West on one count of accessory after the fact to murder and another count of interference with a dead body.

West was convicted for assisting in dismembering Balsimo's body, and later dumping the remains in Lake Superior.

The AG's office accepted and prosecuted the case per the request of Cook County Attorney Molly Hicken.

"I'm proud of the attorneys in the Attorney General's Office and the Cook County Attorney's Office who brought this case to a successful conviction. I'm also proud of our partnerships with county attorneys who are on the front lines of delivering justice to victims and communities. We stand at the ready to assist them and look forward to doing more," Attorney General Keith Ellison said. "My thoughts today are with the victim's family members who had to relive this horrific murder. I hope this conviction brings them accountability and one step closer toward healing."

Two others face charges in the murder. Jacob Johnson faces one count of second-degree murder with a trial scheduled for July. Tommi Hintz has already pleaded guilty to one count of aiding an offender after the fact.

West also faces additional charges in Wisconsin for allegedly discarding the gun used to kill Balismo into Lake Superior, mutilating a corpse and other crimes.