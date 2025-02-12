Suspect escapes after ramming multiple vehicles during Robbinsdale police chase

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Authorities in the north metro say a driver rammed multiple cars during a police chase before fleeing the area on foot Wednesday evening.

The Robbinsdale Police Department says an officer attempted to pull over a reported stolen vehicle traveling south on County Road 81 at Abbott Avenue North around 5 p.m., but the driver failed to stop.

The officer proceeded to pursue the stolen vehicle along with support from other agencies. Police say the driver "made intentional contact" with other vehicles and rammed multiple police cars.

The officer lost track of the vehicle due to traffic, according to Robbinsdale police. The vehicle was found disabled and abandond a short time later at Sixth and Cedar Avenue.

A perimeter was set up to search for the occupants of the vehicle along with support from the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter and K-9s. However, none of the occupants were located.

Police did not specify how many people were believed to be in the car, but said the vehicle was identified as a suspect vehicle in other violent crimes earlier this week.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.