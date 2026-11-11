Robbinsdale police say they weren't involved in reported ICE arrest

Police in the Minneapolis suburb of Robbinsdale say they were not involved in an apparent federal immigration arrest that occurred Wednesday morning.

A department spokesperson said a woman called 911 around 7:13 a.m. to report "ICE was taking her dad" from a home on the 3600 block of 31st Avenue North, located just southwest of North Memorial Health hospital.

An officer called the woman two minutes later, but she didn't answer, police say. About 12 minutes after the report, an officer arrived at residence and noted "no law enforcement, of any kind" were still on the scene.

"The officer made contact with a female outside the residence," the spokesperson said in a Wednesday afternoon news release. "She stated that she knew there was nothing that our officers could do and added she didn't know why she called and she went inside."

The spokesperson noted in the release the city's police department has a separation agreement, and its officers "do not get involved in ICE activity."

The department has protocols for dealing with federal law enforcement, and all officers have been trained on the city's "Separation Agreement," the spokesperson said.

WCCO has reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for the latest details.