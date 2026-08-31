Robbinsdale Area Public Schools embarks on transitional year amid big budget cuts, closures

Monday is the first day of school for more than a dozen Minnesota districts after a temporary state law change allowed them to start before Labor Day this year and next.

Those districts include students in Eastern Carver County, Edina, Forest Lake, Spring Lake Park, St. Louis Park and Waconia.

This year comes with a lot of change for families in Robbinsdale Area Public Schools after some major changes and hefty budget shortfall, including closing three schools and a middle school program. Right now the district is still operating in debt.

Superintendent Teri Staloch says they're ready for this transitional year.

"The start of the year always brings with it a whole lot of emotion, a lot of excitement. We have some unique opportunities this year as we're transitioning families and students and staff after closing three schools last year. So, we've worked really hard on those transition plans, not just now, but also last spring to make sure that things went well," Staloch said. "I could not be more proud of our school district and this community and I'm excited for all the things that are going to happen yet this year."

The district used money from a capital projects levy renewed by voters in 2024 to make several security upgrades this summer, including adding more secure entrances at some schools, adding new cameras and updating badges and key fobs. Staff also spent the week before school reviewing protocols with the district's security team.

According to a student survey conducted last year, 86% of secondary students and 88% of elementary students feel safe at school. Staloch says that's encouraging, and they're working to bring that percentage up even more.

"So that's not 100%. We have a ways to go to make sure all kids feel a sense of belonging and safety, but we feel good that most of our students do and we're going to keep working on ways to make them feel both physically safe and to make sure that their social and emotional learning needs are met," she said.

There's also been a few challenges with bus drivers because class starts before the Minnesota State Fair is over, but Staloch says they are ready to go.