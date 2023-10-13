Roadside assistance worker robbed at gunpoint outside Brooklyn Park apartment complex

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police are investigating after a roadside assistance worker was robbed in Brooklyn Park after getting a call to help a stranded driver.

Officers were called Thursday at about 7:30 p.m. to the Kensington Place Apartments on the 8300 block of Zane Avenue North.

The victim told police when they arrived, three males walked up, one of whom was armed with a gun. The worker was then robbed of their cellphone, tools, and wallet, before the thieves fled on foot. The victim's phone was later found a block away.

Police are still searching for the suspects.