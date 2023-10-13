Watch CBS News
Crime

Roadside assistance worker robbed at gunpoint outside Brooklyn Park apartment complex

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 13, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 13, 2023 01:20

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police are investigating after a roadside assistance worker was robbed in Brooklyn Park after getting a call to help a stranded driver.

Officers were called Thursday at about 7:30 p.m. to the Kensington Place Apartments on the 8300 block of Zane Avenue North.

The victim told police when they arrived, three males walked up, one of whom was armed with a gun. The worker was then robbed of their cellphone, tools, and wallet, before the thieves fled on foot. The victim's phone was later found a block away.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 13, 2023 / 7:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.