Road along Bde Maka Ska to close for weeks to allow for pavilion construction

MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of road along Bde Maka Ska's eastern edge in Minneapolis will be closed for several weeks to allow for construction on the lake's new pavilion.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced Thursday that southbound East Bde Maka Ska Parkway will be closed to traffic for the next six weeks. The closure is slated to start Monday.

The bike trail will be detoured onto the closed parkway road, officials say, while the pedestrian trail will remain open except for brief instances when the path will also be detoured onto the parkway.

The closure is for construction on the new concessions pavilion. Work on the project is set to continue throughout the year.

The park board plans to open the new pavilion next summer. The $8.5 million project will feature a new restaurant, "all-gender accessible restrooms," and plenty of public seating.

The former pavilion burned down three years ago. That building used to house the popular lakeside restaurant the Tin Fish, among othes.