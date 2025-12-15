Richfield man accused of targeting women with water balloon attacks

A Richfield, Minnesota, man is accused of throwing water balloons at nearly a dozen women over the past few months.

Fourteen charges were filed in Hennepin County on Monday, including assault motivated by bias. Court documents say ''all of the victims in the water balloon attacks were females, showing a clear bias against women."

A Richfield resident named Caitie says she was hit by a water balloon thrown from a car while jogging last month.

"The initial reaction is like that's a prank, it's so silly, it's funny and it would have been if it was a teenager or somebody young," Caitie said. "But this person was upper 40s, 50s."

Caitie called Richfield police to make a report and acknowledged it seemed silly at the time. Then, she made a post on social media and comments poured in. Some women said they experienced the same thing in Richfield.

"I was walking southbound on Lyndale Avenue South," Tricia Lortson said. "Walking along and got thumped pretty hard in the booty. And it startled me, and turned around and looked, it was a yellow water balloon."

Lortson laughed it off and said she never would have made a report, but after seeing the post online and talking with other women, she eventually talked with an officer.

"It just startled me more than anything. It does, after the fact, it makes you stop and think," Lortson said.

Court documents say after the initial report, "there were nine other victims identified by the Richfield Police Department," hit by water balloons, all thrown from the same car between May and November of this year. Investigators describe the car as a "dark four‐door sedan with front-end damage."

WCCO also spoke with a woman from Minneapolis claiming a man in a car matching this description has harassed her multiple times this year.

Court records reveal the man charged in this case was convicted of a felony, soliciting prostitution, back in 2012.