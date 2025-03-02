Watch CBS News
Local News

Richfield man arrested for DWI after striking, killing pedestrian

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of March 2, 2025
WCCO digital update: Morning of March 2, 2025 01:13

Police suspect a man may have been driving while impaired when he allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning.

The Richfield Police Department says officers responded to a report of a person down in the street on southbound Nicollet Avenue north of 66th Street just after 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 56-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle. He died on the scene.

Police arrested a 40-year-old Richfield man under suspicion of driving while impaired and criminal vehicular operation.

Investigators say they do not believe the pedestrian had been in the crosswalk at the time of the incident.

The crash remains under investigation

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.