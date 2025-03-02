Richfield man arrested for DWI after striking, killing pedestrian

Police suspect a man may have been driving while impaired when he allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning.

The Richfield Police Department says officers responded to a report of a person down in the street on southbound Nicollet Avenue north of 66th Street just after 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 56-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle. He died on the scene.

Police arrested a 40-year-old Richfield man under suspicion of driving while impaired and criminal vehicular operation.

Investigators say they do not believe the pedestrian had been in the crosswalk at the time of the incident.

The crash remains under investigation