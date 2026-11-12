Richfield considering whether to renew Flock contract

Several Minnesota cities have parted ways with Flock's automatic license plate reading cameras because of privacy concerns, and Richfield is trying to figure out whether it will follow suit.

A Flock representative joined a special meeting to answer questions Thursday evening.

When asked if Flock "ever misrepresented the capabilities of the system to Richfield for the purposes of securing or retaining a contract," the representative said "no, not to my knowledge."

Richfield is in the middle of a contract with Flock, but has to decide whether to renew after it expires next month.

Police say the cameras help officers fight crime more efficiently.