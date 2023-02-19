Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Richard Belzer, comedian turned iconic TV cop on "Law & Order: SVU," is dead at 78

By C Mandler

/ CBS News

Richard Belzer, comedian and actor, dies at 78
Richard Belzer, comedian and actor, dies at 78 00:24

Richard Belzer, the comedian and actor best known for his role as Detective John Munch on the "Law & Order" franchise, has died at 78, Bill Scheft, a longtime family friend, confirmed to CBS News on Sunday.

Scheft said Belzer died surrounded by family in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, in the south of France. 

Mariska Hargitay and Richard Belzer on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"
Mariska Hargitay, left, as Sgt. Olivia Benson, and Richard Belzer as Special Investigator John Munch in an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Michael Parmelee/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Belzer, a stand-up comedian with a devoted following, got his acting start in the 1974 film "The Groove Tube." He was also featured in early episodes of "Saturday Night Live." 

But Belzer's most memorable role was Detective John Munch, which he played on "Homicide: Life on the Street" from 1993 to 1999. Belzer continued the role on the "Law & Order" series, appearing in the show's first episode in 1993. "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" debuted in 1999, with Belzer's starring role lasting until 2016 — a whopping 326 episodes, according to IMDb

With his sharp, dark suits and glasses, Belzer cut an imposing but approachable figure, making the often cynical but committed detective a TV icon. The role garnered him a 2008 People's Choice Award for Favorite Scene Stealing Star.

"I loved this guy so much," wrote Laraine Newman, a comedian and SNL original cast member, on Twitter. "One of the funniest people ever." 

The actor and comedian Henry Winkler quote tweeted Newman to also memorialize Belzer. "Rest in peace Richard," Winkler wrote.

Belzer's former SVU co-star, Mariska Hargitay, wrote on Instagram, "Goodbye my dear, dear friend. I will miss you, your unique light, and your singular take on this strange world."

"How lucky the angels are to have you. I can hear them laughing already," the actress added.

Wolf Entertainment, the production company of Dick Wolf, who has produced the entirety of the "Law & Order" franchise, also released a statement from Wolf himself.

"Richard Belzer's Detective John Munch is one of television's iconic characters," wrote Wolf.

"Richard brought humor and joy into all of our lives, was the consummate professional, and we will all miss him very much," Wolf added.

Belzer's other credits include the dramedy film "Santorini Blue," "Scarface," and "Man on the Moon," a biographical film about the late comedian Andy Kaufman. 

Belzer is survived by his wife, actress Harlee McBride, and his stepdaughters, Jessica and Bree.

Notable Deaths in 2023
Notable Deaths in 2023 13 photos
C Mandler
1630512655666.jpg

C Mandler is a social media producer and trending topics writer for CBS News, focusing on American politics and LGBTQ+ issues.

First published on February 19, 2023 / 3:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.